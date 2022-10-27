The Energy Regulatory Commission decided Thursday to increase the retail prices of fuels by an average of 0.45% compared to the decision of October 25, 2022.

The retail price of EUROSUPER BS-95 increases by 2.00 den/liter.

The retail prices of EUROSUPER BS-98, as well as EURODIESEL (D-E V), Extra light household oil (EL-1) and M-1 NS fuel oil, remain unchanged.

EUROSUPER BS-95 – 90.00 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS -98 – 90.50 (denars/liter)

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) – 100.50 (denars/liter)

Extra light household oil (EL-1) 97.00 (denars/liter)

Mazut M-1 NS – 49,483 (denars/kilogram)