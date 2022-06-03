The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) will make a new decision on fuel prices today. According to the ERC, the preconditions for that have been met.

The preconditions have been met, ERC will make a new decision on the price of fuels which will come into force as of midnight, ERC spokeswoman Marina Uzunov told MIA.

With the latest amendments to the Rulebook on determining the retail prices of oil derivatives, the ERC can make decisions every day to change the prices of oil derivatives if the calculation for the price of any oil derivative goes up or down by two denars.