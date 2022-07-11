As of Monday midnight, the retail price of Eurosuper BS-98 will be half a denar per liter lower, i.e., MKD 107.5 per liter. The price of diesel fuel also drops — by one denar — and will be MKD 100 per liter. The price of Eurosuper BS-98 remains MKD 105.5 per liter, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission.

As of Midnight, the new prices will be:

EUROSUPER BS-95 – 105.50 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS -98 – 107.50 (denars/liter)

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) – 100.00 (denars/liter)

Extra light household oil (EL-1) 98.00 (denars/liter)

Crude oil – 50,903 (denars/kilogram)