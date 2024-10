On Monday, the regular session of the Energy Regulatory Commission is held, when new fuel prices are expected to be determined.

Currently, Brent oil has jumped to $78 on world markets, due to the war in the Middle East.

The new prices, which are more likely to be higher, will be announced tomorrow at noon.

These are the current fuel prices:

EUROSUPER BS – 95 74.5 den/l

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) 67.5 den/l

EUROSUPER BS – 98 76.5 den/l