The Regulatory Commission for Energy, Water Services and Municipal Waste Management Services of the Republic of Macedonia (RKE) today made a decision on the retail prices of petroleum products, which will come into force at midnight on July 9.

The retail prices of EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 gasolines are increased by 1.00 den/liter, in relation to the retail prices determined by the decision to determine the highest retail prices of oil derivatives and fuels for transportation from 07.01.2024 and therefore, the retail price of EUROSUPER BS-95 is 84.00 den/liter, while the retail price of EUROSUPER BS-98 is 86.00 den/liter.

The retail prices of EURODIESEL (D-E V) and Extra light household oil (EL1) are increased by 0.50 den/liter, in relation to the retail prices determined by the decision to determine the highest retail prices of oil derivatives and fuels for transport from 01.07.2024 and therefore, the retail price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) is 77.00 den/liter, while the retail price of Extra light household oil (EL-1) is 75.50 den /lit.

The retail price of M-1 NS fuel increases by 0.626 den/kg, in relation to the retail price determined by the decision to determine the highest retail prices of oil derivatives and fuels for transportation from 01.07.2024 and thus the retail price of the fuel M-1 NS is 48,634 den/kg.