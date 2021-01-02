The NUK chamber of the hospitality industry said that the tax reduction introduced by the Government is too complicated and badly managed to be effective. The Government ordered a new value added tax bracket of 10 percent, besides the 5 and 18 percent brackets, that will apply to restaurants that serve food at the site and catering services, exempting alcohol.

Unfortunately this is a partial solution that introduces three tax brackets and creates chaos in our work. Some will benefit from it, but others, bars, breweries, night clubs and discotheques that only work with drinks, will not, the chamber said, adding that some places will need to issue receipts in two and even three brackets.

In its press release, NUK adds that there is also an issue with the IT companies that service cash registers through which the VAT tax is reported, only one of whom has said it is ready to introduce the new bracket.