As of Wednesday midnight, the price of Eurosuper BS-95 will be three denars per liter higher than last week and the price of Eurosuper BS 98, diesel fuel and extra light household fuel will be 2.5 denars higher, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The new price of EUROSUPER BS-95 will be 107 denars, while that of EUROSUPER BS-98 will stand at 109 denars. The price of EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) will be 97.5, and Extra light household oil (EL-1) will be sold for 95, 5 denars per liter. According to the ERC decision, the price of crude fuel oi remains unchanged and stands at MKD 54.64 per kilogram.