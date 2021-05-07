United States company “Lear Corporation” and “Normak Investment Group” laid Friday the cornerstone of a new joint investment worth EUR 15 million in the Tetovo technological-industrial development zone, set to create up to 1,500 new jobs.

It is an investment of 15 million euros, ie the second production plant that is being built on an area of 8 thousand square meters, and the investor plans to complete the facility by November 2021.

The event was addressed by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who noted that even in the midst of the pandemic, the Government is strongly committed to maintaining and strengthening economic activity and pointed out the six stimulus packages that supported the economy and citizens, and at the same time, stressed that they work to improve the business environment.