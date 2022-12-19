The parliamentary group of VMRO – DPMNE and the coalition for “Renewal of Macedonia” submitted several bills that are in the interest of the citizens.

With the first bill, we demand that the Government abandon the idea of raising electricity bills by 5% as of New Year’s that is, by almost 13% as of July 1, 2023. The VAT for electricity for households should continue to be 5% throughout the coming year, and the government should reduce the purchase of electricity from questionable companies, deal with crime and corruption stemming from ESM, and citizens will be able to pay the same electricity price, which is high anyway. Households pay for the crime, corruption and incompetence of Dimitar Kovacevski, Kreshnik Bekteshi and Vasko Kovacevski every month through their electricity bills.

The second bill refers to the VAT-free Weekend measure. We anticipate that every weekend while the crisis situation lasts, which is April 30, 2023, citizens will receive a full refund of the VAT paid for the purchased food products. The state collects huge funds on the basis of increased prices, it is time to help the citizens. We are not asking too much, just that the food tax be returned to the citizens. Only a handful of people from the Government will buy sharks, dolphins and whales, all the rest of us will buy bread, cooking oil, dairy and cured meat products, etc.

With the third law, we demand that the subsidy amount for student meals be increased from 120 to 160 denars. Food inflation is 30% and it is more than necessary to increase this amount. The news that only this academic year 800 students from Macedonia enrolled at the University of Ljubljana is worrying. Low-quality higher education and disastrous student standards are the reasons for such decisions by students. One would think that the government is deliberately destroying higher education so that young people are motivated to emigrate.

We call on the government and the majority to accept these draft laws without further games and delays.

It is high time that citizens should be the priority of the government, instead of crime, corruption and waste.