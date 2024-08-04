Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski announced a new program of subsidies for cheaper flights that would be brought at the Skopje and Ohrid airports.

Nikoloski said that a taskforce was set up to examine ways to increase the number of flights. So far, Macedonia put in motion four such programs, with most of the flights operated by the Hungarian Wizzair.

According to the latest such program, the companies receive 7 EUR per passenger at a departing flight from Skopje and Ohrid for three years, and the companies are required to keep the flights active after the program expires.