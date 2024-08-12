The Regulatory Commission for Energy, Water Services and Municipal Waste Management Services has adopted a Decision reducing the retail prices of petroleum products by an average of 0.85% compared to the decision of August 5, 2024.

The retail prices of EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline and EURODIESEL (D-E V) are reduced by 1.50 den/liter. The retail price of EUROSUPER BS-95 gasoline is reduced by 1.00 den/liter.

The retail price of Extra light household oil (EL-1) is reduced by 0.50 den/liter. The retail price of M-1 NS fuel increases by 0.688 den/kg and will now amount to 44.748 den/kg.

From August 13, 2024, from 00:01, the maximum prices of petroleum products will be:

EUROSUPER BS motor gasoline – 95 79.50 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS motor gasoline – 98 81.50 (denars/liter)

Diesel fuel EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) 71.00 (denars/liter)

Fuel oil Extra light 1 (EL-1) 70.50 (denars/liter)

Fuel M-1 NS 44,748 (denars/kilogram)