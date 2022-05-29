Although the opposition demanded that the measures last until the end of the year, the deadline for some of the anti-crisis measures ends on Wednesday, after which an additional increase in the price of basic foodstuffs is expected.

According to Sitel information, the price of cooking oil is expected to increase by 7 denars, and bread by 2 denars. Milk will also be more expensive by at least 3 denars, while the price of a carton of eggs and a kilo of rice will increase by 5 denars.

In March, the Parliament adopted the anti-crisis measures proposed by the Government, which reduce the VAT on basic foodstuffs from 5% to 0% and reduce the excise tax on fuel, the Government has limited the margin to traders at 5, ie 10% for certain products.

VAT exemption covers bread, flour type-400, sugar, butter, cow’s milk, meat, rice and eggs. According to statistics, in April, retail prices rose by more than 11%, and inflation reached 10.5%.