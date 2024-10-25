Next year, six new flights will be launched to the country’s two international airports, Skopje and Ohrid, as part of an open call for flight subsidies, the Minister of Transport Aleksandar Nikoloski announced at today’s press conference. Thus, the new routes will connect Skopje with Dubai, Barcelona, ​​Lyon, Stuttgart, and the Ohrid airport with Istanbul and Basel-Mulhouse.

The call we issued in September for new routes is yielding the first results, said Nikoloski, adding that the six new routes to the Skopje and Ohrid airports should bring many new tourists to Macedonia and facilitate the travel of our citizens abroad.

Thus, as of March 30, 2025, there will be flights twice a week on the route Skopje – Dubai – Skopje with “Flydubai”, also as of June 30, 2025, there will be flights twice a week on the route Skopje – Barcelona – Skopje, as of July 30, 2025, the route Skopje – Lyon – Skopje route will operate three times a week, thus offering southern France as a destination for the first time, the Skopje – Stuttgart – Skopje route will also operate three times a week, thus, offering the western part of Germany, and there is also France. There will be flights from the Ohrid airport twice a week on the route Ohrid – Basel-Mulhouse – Ohrid, and perhaps the most significant news for our tourist pearl is that “Turkish Airlines” will start flying regularly from the Ohrid airport as of March 30, 2025, offering the Ohrid – Istanbul – Ohrid route.

This means that we are opening the Ohrid airport as a destination to the largest airport in Europe and an airport with the most connecting flights, which is a new page for the airport, said Nikoloski.

“Wizz Air” will operate the four routes to Stuttgart, Barcelona, ​​Lyon and Basel-Mulhouse, explained Nikoloski.

He pointed out that these six destinations are direct connections to Dubai, Barcelona, ​​Stuttgart, Lyon, Basel and Istanbul, and will bring many new tourists to Macedonia, and will also enable easier travel for Macedonian citizens.

We are already preparing a second call which should be launched in the coming weeks and which should bring new destinations for which there is interest. I hope that at the end of November or in December I will be able to present several new destinations that will fly to the Ohrid and Skopje airports, said Nikoloski.

He added that during the summer period 47 destinations operated from the Skopje airport, and eight from the Ohrid airport, while in the winter 33 from the Skopje airport and four from the Ohrid airport. The aim is to boost passenger numbers at both airports by 200,000 in 2025.