Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met with Marian Jean Marinescu, member of the European Parliament who coordinates efforts on the Western Balkans – Eastern Mediterranean transportation corridor. The talks were focused on the east – west Corridor 8, that is included in the wider regional network, said the Government’s press office.

Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski said that the Governemnt is focused on developing all types of transportation along the trans-European network, and gives strong contribution to develop and promote regional cooperation in modernizing transportation infrastructure. Nikoloski also emphasized the determination of the Government to complete the rail and road sections of Corridor 8. Improving the inter-connectiveness within the Western Balkans and with the EU is a key factor for further integration that will have clear benefits for the economies and the citizens of the region, Deputy Prime Minister Nikoloski said.