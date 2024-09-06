The Ministry of Transport has announced a public call for financial support to introduce new destinations from Skopje International Airport and St. Apostle Paul Airport in Ohrid for the period 2025-2027. As part of the three-year program, funds totaling 360 million denars have been allocated for this purpose. The deadline for submitting participation requests is October 7 by 10:00 a.m., at the Ministry’s archive.

“The public call is open to all interested airlines that meet the following criteria: they hold a certificate of compliance with safety conditions for public air transport, they transported at least 5 million passengers in 2023, and they made a profit of at least 10 million euros in 2023,” the Ministry of Transport stated.

Financial support will be awarded based on criteria that rank the new destinations in the following order: duration of the destination’s operation, the number of weekly flights, the attractiveness of the airport served, and the number of seats available for sale.

“As for the amount of financial support, it will be 9 euros (in denar equivalent) per incoming passenger transported from Skopje International Airport, and 12 euros (in denar equivalent) per incoming passenger transported from St. Apostle Paul Airport in Ohrid. Each new destination receiving financial support and operating from Skopje International Airport and St. Apostle Paul Airport in Ohrid must not have been served by regular flights during the last two IATA seasons,” the Ministry clarified.

The selected air carrier receiving financial support is required to operate each new destination to/from Skopje and Ohrid airports at least twice per week during each IATA season according to a predetermined flight schedule. Additionally, the carrier must develop a plan for the promotion and marketing of the proposed destinations and submit a report to the Ministry of Transport every six months.