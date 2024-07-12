These are some of the best terms that can be obtained and let the citizens think about whether anyone can get such terms from any bank, pointed out Aleksandar Nikoloski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, speaking about the 500 million euros that Macedonia will receive them as a loan from Hungary.

In the show “Sleep if you can” on Alfa television, he clarifies that for the loan in the amount of 500 million euros we have a three-year grace period, and the total repayment period is 15 years and the interest rate is only 3.25 percent, which, according to him, is historically the lowest. interest.

Minister Nikoloski added that it is even more important, and announced by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, that strategic economic cooperation will be established with Hungary, which will mean that Macedonia will have the opportunity in the years to come through this cooperation to use other funds.