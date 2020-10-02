During a public debate in the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia regarding the situation with the purchase of grapes, held at the initiative of the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE, the Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, demanded urgent purchase and 10 million euros for vine-growers, that Zaev fulfill what he promised in 2016.

Nikoloski, after the meeting with vine growers on Thursday, thanked the remarks he received from the associations of vine growers and said that it is unfortunate to hear people’s problems because what is happening in Valandovo, Tikves, Gevgelija and Rosoman is really a tragedy and a disaster.

I also said in the campaign that the green mafia reigns in Macedonia and it eats the trouble of Macedonian farmers, and when the campaign started sometime in June it was difficult to see purchasing one kilogram of cucumbers for five denars, it is even sadder to see these days purchasing one kilogram of grapes for one and a half or two denars, said Nikoloski.

He explained that in order for a farmer to earn 100 euros, he needs to sell between three and four and a half thousand kilograms of grapes, which is a sad truth for Macedonian farmers.