Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of new homes for low income families in Bitola, and said that the Government will put an end to the “blackmails from the developers”. Real-estate prices in Macedonia went sky-high in the past several years, as inflation grew.

Prices per square meter in Bitola, Ohrid, Skopje.. went too high. These 65 new apartments that will be built here will be priced at 30 to 40 percent lower than the market price. We will put an end to the developers’ blackmails which are not in line with the living standards of the Macedonian citizens. People are literally pushed to leave the country as they are not able to afford a house or an apartment, Nikoloski said.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who is also minister in charge of infrastructure, said that next year the Government will re-launch the project to offer subidized houses to young people and families.