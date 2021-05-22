During the visit to the municipality of Sopiste, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski was asked about the new Zaev bill on the sale of state-owned land.

Regarding the agricultural land, I think it is a mafia attempt to sell Macedonia. After Zoran Zaev tried to realize several lucrative projects and none of them succeeded, now the last big so-called project he is trying to realize is the sale of agricultural land, something that generations and generations of Macedonian politicians did not think about, neither in the former Yugoslavia nor in today’s Macedonia, Zoran Zaev found himself the smartest to do so, said Nikoloski.