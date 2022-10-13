There will be enough bread, flour, milk and olive oil, the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Ljupco Nikolovski said today.
We have a plan and citizens should not be worried, together we provide enough food for all citizens, said Nikolovski at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski in the Government, where he presented the new model for subsidizing farmers.
We are facing the most difficult and uncertain crisis so far. The war in Ukraine has brought increased costs for farmers, and shortages of repro materials, and we have faced the challenge of how to provide enough food. Our task, as a Ministry, is to care for every farmer – through concrete measures to stabilize domestic production, reduce production costs and ensure increased yield and food for all citizens, emphasized Nikolovski.
