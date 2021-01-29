Corruption is an evil that eats up democracy and diminishes people’s trust in institutions. That is why every country fights to eliminate this evil, says Deputy Prime Minister for the fight against corruption and crime, sustainable development and human resources Ljupco Nikolovski.

Of course, as in any other society, so in ours, corruption is an evil that eats up democracy, institutions, humanity, the state and diminishes people’s trust in institutions, and that is why every country fights to eliminate that evil. The conditions in the society are those, we have accumulated problems for decades and the new generation of politicians, free from all burdens, should be given the opportunity to show determination and fighting spirit, Nikolovski stressed.

According to him, the position of a Deputy Prime Minister who will deal with this problem and evil that disappoints the citizens and the youth is created in the Government.