Serbia has delivered the first shipment of cooking oil, which should be distributed to the markets across the country tomorrow, Agriculture Minister Ljupco Nikolovski said Tuesday.
He once again assures the citizens not to worry and not to stockpile, because, as he said, there is oil. It is imported not only from Serbia, but also from Russia, Ukraine and Bulgaria.
We guarantee that there are enough quantities. We have increased domestic production and today we have imports from Russia, Ukraine and Bulgaria, both cooking oil and unrefined oil so there is no need at all to panic and increase domestic stocks. We understand the concern, but we are working hard to provide sufficient quantities, Nikolovski said.
Comments are closed for this post.