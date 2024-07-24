Associates of former President Donald Trump are looking for productive investments in the Balkans and have expressed open interest in possible projects in Macedonia, reports Macedonia’s oldest newspaper “Nova Makedonija”. This comes at a time when the former American President is working to return to the White House.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski confirmed that there is interest in Macedonia and that the Government is willing to cooperate. In an interview with Telma TV, he emphasized that every form of cooperation that is in the interest of the country is welcome, particularly in potential investments. With this, Macedonia enters the sphere of Trump business interest in the Balkans, after he has already announced potential deals in Serbia and in Albania.

In the same context, Prime Minister Mickoski elevated the process of digital transformation, which he said is the key priority of the Government and is one of the ways that we can conduct the fight against crime and corruption.

As a country we should feel honored and privileged that these people are even here, because their corporations have annual revenue of tens of billions of dollars. Chris Pavlovski is of Macedonian origin, his parents are from the area of Resen, he was born in Canada and lives in the US, and he works along with the Trump team to develop Rumble. They are very important to us in the area of digitalization. And Msrs Howard and Nunes are two of the closest associates of President Trump, with an enormous corporate and political experience in the area of transforming entire countries, Prime Minister Mickoski said during the interview.

Crypto-currencies and the introduction of a digital denar currency were among the economic topics that were discussed at the meeting. “If we can find common interest inthis area, why not? I will not divulge details, but I’m very proud that these people are here”, Mickoski said, addign that the arrival of such companies to Macedonia can open the country to giants that operate in the trillions.