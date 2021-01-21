The average monthly net salary paid per employee in November 2020 was 7 percent higher than in November 2019, as a result of rises given to people in arts and entertainment (11.2%), health care providers and social workers (11.2%), and educators (9.5%), according to latest figures released by the State Statistical Office.

State statisticians recorded a decrease in the average monthly net salary for employees in the power supply sector (4.1%), water supply and waste management (3.6%), and accommodation and hospitality (3.4%).

The average monthly net salary paid per employee in November 2020 was MKD 27,588 (USD 544).