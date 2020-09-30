According to State Statistical Office data, the number of employees in industry in the period January-August 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, decreased by 4.7%. In August 2020 the number of employees in industry was down 5.1%, compared to the same month in 2019.

The number of employees in industry in the section Mining and quarrying in August 2020, in comparison with August 2019, decreased by 0.8%, in the section Manufacturing it decreased by 5.6%, and in the section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it decreased by 1.5%.

The number of employees in industry by Main Industrial Groupings in August 2020, in comparison with August 2019, was lower in Energy by 1.3%, Intermediate goods, except energy by 6.2%, Capital goods by 6.1%, Durable consumer goods by 6.7% and Nondurable consumer goods by 4.6%.