The number of tourists in the January – June 2022 period increased by 75 percent compared to the same period in 2021, while the number of overnight stays increased by 66.3 percent.

According to the data of the State Statistical Office, the number of tourists in June 2022 was 83,532, of which 32.3% were domestic tourists and the other 67.7% were foreign tourists.

The number of nights spent in June 2022 was 189 111, of which 39.0% are realized by domestic and the other 61.0% are realized by foreign tourists.

In the period January – June 2022, compared to the same period last year, the number of tourists increased by 75.0%: the number of domestic tourists increased by 25.4%, while that of foreign tourists increased by 31.3%.

In the period January – June 2022, compared to the same period last year, the number of nights spent increased by 66.3%: the number of nights spent by domestic tourists increased by 29.0%, while those by foreign tourists increased by 9.2%.