The number of workers in the industry in November dropped by 4.2% compared to the same month in 2019. A drop of 4.7% is also recorded between January and November in comparison with the same period last year.

The number of employees in industry in the section Mining and quarrying in November 2020, in comparison with November 2019, decreased by 1.8%, in the section Manufacturing it decreased by 4.5%, and in the section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it decreased by 1.6%.

The number of employees in industry by Main Industrial Groupings in November 2020, in comparison with November 2019, was lower in Energy by 1.3%, Intermediate goods, except energy by 5.7%, Capital goods by 1.6%, Durable consumer goods by 3.6% and Non-durable consumer goods by 5.2%.