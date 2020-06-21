Hotels along lake Ohrid, Macedonia’s main tourism draw, are preparing to reopen on Monday, after four months of coronavirus lockdown.

It’s unclear how much interest will there be from the public that is seriously concerned about the Second Wave of the coronavirus. On the other hand, Macedonians are largely locked out by neighboring countries, so Ohrid, the Mavrovo mountain resort and other domestic tourism draws could be the best you can hope for this summer season.

Hotels are supposed to operate under a protocol that will require constant disinfection of rooms, utensils and toilets. Restaurants will be limited – buffets are not allowed and guests will have to sit in small groups at distant tables. Some of hotels already have the precautionary measures in place, since they served as quarantines for Macedonian citizens returning from abroad.

Aneta Bar, manager of the Inex Olgica hotel in Ohrid, says that some operators are still optimistic that some of the traditional guests from the Netherlands will show up starting in the second half of July, but that she personally does not expect organized groups of foreign tourists to come to Ohrid this year.