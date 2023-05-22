The number of complaints with the Ombudsman on the so-called “fast credits” in the South-Western part of the country is drastically increasing, the Office of the Ombudsman reported on Monday.

“The situation is alarming, the fast credits lure large numbers of gullible people, catching them in the debtors net, with some individuals forced to work all their lives to pay off the debts”, the Office warns.

“Not well-informed and naive citizens are getting themselves in a situation where they remain mired in heavy debts. We appeal to all citizens to read carefully the loan contracts before signing them”, the Office of the Ombudsman states.