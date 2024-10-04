The contract for the Hungarian loan in the amount of 500 million euros will be signed in Budapest next Tuesday. The Minister of Finance Gordana Dimitrievska-Kochovska said today that she will travel to Budapest on October 8.

– I am leaving on October 8 and the loan will be signed in Budapest that day, I expect the money to be deposited in the budget accounts by the end of next week, said Dimitrievska-Kocovska in a statement to the media in Shtip.

Mickoski negotiated the loan from Hungary with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during his participation in the NATO Summit in Washington. The conditions under which the loan was taken, as the Prime Minister has informed several times so far, are favorable – 3.25 percent with a three-year grace period and a 12-year repayment term.

On September 17, the law on the Hungarian credit was adopted in the Parliament.

Half of the money from the loan will go to the business sector, and half to municipal projects.

The public call issued by the Ministry of Local Self-Government received 357 applications from 80 municipalities.

– Our expectations were fully met. In this first phase, we will support the municipalities with close to 100 million euros, and from next year, another 250 million euros will be available for when a new call is planned. Now it is the turn of the line ministries. Within 10 days, the complete project documentation should be submitted by the municipality to the relevant ministry in the area of ​​the project, which will evaluate the project. The evaluation is expected to be completed in no longer than 10 days, after which the relevant ministries should prepare a draft decision on which projects will be financed from their area and submit it for adoption at a government session, noted the Minister of Local Self-Government Zlatko Perinski at a press conference. conference in the Government.