“Strengthening regional security infrastructure threatened by current challenges – How to proceed further?” is the theme of this year’s final meeting of foreign ministers within Macedonia’s Chairmanship of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP), scheduled for June 13-14 in Skopje.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani announced that these activities mark the conclusion of the country’s SEECP Chairmanship and that a new Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) Secretary General has been elected.

“Today, through the Committee of Political Directors of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, we reached a consensus and elected Amer Kapetanovic from Sarajevo as the new RCC Secretary General and SEECP Chairperson-in-Office,” Osmani stated.

He emphasized that this decision ensures the stability, continuity, and functionality of both SEECP and RCC.

“This is another success for North Macedonia following our OSCE chairmanship in 2023. Our country has once again reaffirmed its position on the international stage,” Osmani highlighted.

He added that intensive efforts are underway to finalize the text of the Joint Declaration, which will reaffirm the shared commitment to reaching compromises and acceptable solutions. These efforts aim to promote reconciliation, dialogue, the resolution of past issues, economic development, and the acceleration of the EU membership process.

A total of 13 SEECP delegations, including representatives from the EU and RCC, will participate in the summit of heads of state and governments.