Macedonia’s participation in OSAKA EXPO 2025 is an excellent opportunity to establish direct contacts between the business communities and to attract Japanese investments in our country, said Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani at a meeting with Kenji Wakamia, Minister of OSAKA EXPO 2025 held on Monday as part of a working visit to Japan.

Osmani added that an opportunity opens to strengthen the economic cooperation with Japan, but also to increase the visibility of Macedonia in the East Asia region.

Minister Wakamia thanked for the decision of our Government, expressing the expectation that Macedonia’s participation in World EXPO 2025 will contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries, especially in the field of economy and business.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as coordinator for the organization of the National Pavilion of Macedonia at this major event, after this visit, will begin preparatory activities for the development of the concept for our performance, using the positive experiences from the participation at EXPO Dubai.