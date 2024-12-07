So far over 700 products were placed on the discounted list prepared by the Government, which will mean price reductions of about 10 percent. According to Deputy Economy and Labour Minister Marjan Risteski, the number of products that will be put on the list will soon surpass 800.

I expect that the savings for our citizens will surpass those of the previous such measures. Market inspectors will be conducting checks on the ground to make sure that the products are sold at a lower price and are clearly labeled, Risteski said.

The price reduction measure goes into effect on December 15th, and is meant to help citizens deal with the New Year shopping expenses.