The Parliament adopted Thursday the amendments to the Law on Value Added Tax on lowering the VAT rate for household electricity from 18 to 5 percent. The reduced rate in accordance with the legal solution will be applied on the day of entry into force of the Law on Amendments to the Law on Value Added Tax until June 30, 2022.

During the debate in Parliament, the MP from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE Bojan Stojanoski said that the reduction of the VAT for electricity by 5 percent should apply to everyone. Both for the citizens and the households, but also for the industry.