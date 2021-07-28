The Parliament on Wednesday adopted the 2021 supplementary budget with 56 votes in favor and 37 against.

With the supplementary budget, the total revenues are planned at the level of 222.6 billion denars and are almost 10 billion denars or 4.7 percent higher compared to the initial projections. Tax revenues are planned at the level of 123.9 billion denars, ie almost 6 billion more than the initial budget. Social revenues are in the amount of 69 billion denars and are almost one billion denars higher than the plan for 2021. Other revenues (non-tax, capital and foreign donations) are planned at the level of 29.5 billion denars.