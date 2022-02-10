The Parliament will open discussion today on the proposal to increase the minimum wage to 300 EUR a month. The proposal was agreed between the Government, the unions and the association of employers, and it provides public subsidies to companies to make up the difference for the remainder of the year.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party said that it will support hte proposal that will increase the wages of about 80,000 workers, while possibly costing jobs for some.