Companies and independent operators can apply for the February and March salary support within the fifth set of anti-crisis measures by April 30 after the Parliament’s Committee on Finances and Budget endorsed the required amendments on Wednesday.

Due to the delay in the adoption of the measures, the amendments were unanimously accepted in a shortened procedure.

Self-employed persons and employers whose profits have been reduced by 30 percent can apply for this assistance, and they will have to return 50 percent of the funds or reinvest them.