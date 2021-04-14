Economy Minister Kresnik Bekteshi said that he expects the Parliament to approve the fifth stimulus package tomorrow.

The parties have reached a tentative agreement to unblock the Parliament, where the ruling majority was unable for months to establish a regular working rhythm, as it often lacked the 61 votes needed to convene the Parliament for a session. The opposition now agreed to provide the quorum needed for some of the laws, including the stimulus package.

It will provide funds for companies that are hit by the economic crisis, Bekteshi said during a TV interview. Amendments have been submitted to extend the deadlines included in the law, he added, given that the terms in the original proposal have long ago expired.