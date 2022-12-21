Payment of December pensions starts on Tuesday Economy 21.12.2022 / 11:36 Retirees can pick up their December pension checks starting Tuesday. Retirees without debit cards will be given their checks at their local bank branches in four groups, according to the amount of their pension. Decemberpensions Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 05.03.2022 Mickoski: The “new” pension model is the same one that was in place until 2018 Economy 04.03.2022 Labour Minister says payment of pensions will continue without problem Economy 14.02.2022 VMRO-DPMNE demands increase of pensions by 20% or 3,000 per pensioner Economy News Bekteshi: Electricity price for small consumers to drop 37 craft shops closed in Ohrid due to high electricity bills Popova Shapka to become a modern ski center New price shock, higher electricity bills by five percent as of New Year’s, Government should give up this intention Macedonia, Italy, Albania, BiH and Montenegro set up Balkan School of Energy Air Serbia to fly to Ohrid from June 5 Industry turnover in October upped Electricity supply to Macedonian Railways cut off, same thing to follow for the Clinical Center .
