The President of the VMRO-DPMNE branch in Ohrid posted on his Facebook profile a document which shows that PE “Vodovod” from Ohrid signed an agreement with the Private Employment Agency “AKSIOS-VARDAR” from Gostivar in the amount of 5,000,000.00 denars.

The public enterprise “Vodovod” Ohrid, with over 250 employees in times of economic crisis and reduced workload, spends 5 million denars for temporary employments. Shame on you for the “responsibility” you have. If we have a father of the city, this would be followed by dismissal, Donev wrote.