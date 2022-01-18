An airline from Sofia to Skopje should be set up in around two months, stated Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who says that the good neighborly relations between Bulgaria and Macedonia will be measured with concretely realized steps and goals, not just via political statements.

Today we clearly state that the Sofia – Skopje airline will be a reality. What we are committed to is that in 30 days we will have the exact specifications, and in 60 days that airline will be put into operation. So, when we start working with accurate results, we will give the opportunity to the peoples of the two countries to travel freely, to do business freely, said Petkov at a press conference after meeting with his Macedonian counterpart Dimitar Kovacevski.

Petkov added that he was very happy to say that in the future good neighborliness will be measured by realistic goals and results.