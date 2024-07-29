The payment of the money from “my VAT” will not start before there is a rebalancing of the budget, explains the Director of the Internal Revenue Service Elena Petrova about what interests the citizens the most.
She says that the current budget does not provide funds for payment and that it is necessary to have a rebalance before starting the payment of the money for the second quarter.
I would like to clarify that the payment of My VAT has not started. This information was mistransmitted. The payment will start after the rebalancing of the Budget. Namely, the funds that were planned by the previous management in the Budget for 2024 for the payment of My VAT have mostly been spent or, in other words, not enough funds were planned for these payments for the entire year 2024, so funds should be provided with the rebalancing of the Budget – explains Petrova in the interview for “Republika”, which will be published tomorrow
