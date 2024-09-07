Deputy Minister of Transport Kaltrina Zekolli Shaqiri met on Friday with Poland’s acting Chief Inspector of Road Transport, Artur Czapiewski, and Piotr Wysocki, a representative from the Polish Embassy, to discuss ongoing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in transport policy and investments.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Zekolli Shaqiri highlighted the country’s continuous efforts to align its domestic transport policies with European Union regulations.

The discussion also covered the implementation of a twinning project aimed at modernizing and enhancing the capacities of the State Transport Inspectorate, funded by the European Union with EUR 2.1 million. The project’s primary objective is to improve the technical and human resources of the Inspectorate through the acquisition of new skills and experiences, as well as aligning local legislation with EU standards. Beginning in October 2024, Poland’s State Transport Inspectorate will have a permanent representative stationed in the country for 28 months to support the improvement of the Inspectorate’s operations.

“I am pleased to launch a project that will enhance road safety and enable our inspectors to gain knowledge and experience comparable to their EU counterparts. This will lead to higher safety standards. With funding from the European Union, I am confident that we will significantly improve the conditions of our State Transport Inspectorate,” stated Deputy Minister Zekolli Shaqiri after the meeting.

