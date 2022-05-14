The powerful DUI party boss in Struga Ramiz Merko is apparently lobbying hard in his party to overturn the recently adopted law that makes Sunday a day off for most businesses.

The law ground much of the economy to a halt on Sundays, with only large shopping malls and essential businesses still open. Those that do open, have to pay a significantly higher hourly rate to their employees.

But now Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi says that the recently adopted law could be changed to allow businesses to open in tourist areas.