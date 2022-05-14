The powerful DUI party boss in Struga Ramiz Merko is apparently lobbying hard in his party to overturn the recently adopted law that makes Sunday a day off for most businesses.
The law ground much of the economy to a halt on Sundays, with only large shopping malls and essential businesses still open. Those that do open, have to pay a significantly higher hourly rate to their employees.
But now Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi says that the recently adopted law could be changed to allow businesses to open in tourist areas.
This is on request from the mayors, especially Mayor Merko, as well as the business community from Struga and Ohrid, Bekteshi said. Ohrid and Struga are Macedonia’s main tourist attractions.
