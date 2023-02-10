Companies from the food industry that are receiving a preferential electricity price but have failed to lower the prices of their products in line with the Government agreement will lose this benefit, said Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi on Friday.

On a daily basis, we speak with chambers of commerce and with certain sectors of the industry, especially producers of domestic food products. In the event that there is no further reduction, we will be put in a situation where it will be abolished as support by the government because the purpose of the support given by the Government at the request of the chambers of commerce was to influence the reduction of the prices of basic food products. If they are not reduced to the percentage agreed between the companies and the Government and according to the expectations of the consumers, it is better to give those funds to the citizens through various measures, said Bekteshi on Friday.

Pointing out that the reduction should range from seven to 13 percent, he emphasized that certain companies have reduced prices, but unfortunately, certain companies have not.