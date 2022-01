Image of fresh vegetables in cart in supermarket

Macedonia’s Government at a session on Friday decided to extend until February 28, 2022, the price freeze of basic food products, including bread, sugar, flour – type 400, sunflower oil, milk containing 2.8, 3.2 and 3.5 percent of fat, fresh meat and delicacies, cheese, cottage cheese, rice, eggs, and pasta.

The prices of the temporary discounts that were valid on December 1, 2021 are excluded.