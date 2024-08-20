The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) announced that starting of Monday at midnight, the price of diesel will increase by Mden 0.5, while the pricing of other fuels will stay the same.

The new retail prices for EURODIESEL and extra light household oil are Mden 71.5 and Mden 71 per litre, respectively. EUROSUPER BS-96 and EUROSUPER BS-98 will remain available for purchase at Mden 79.5 and Mden 81.5 per litre, respectively.

The Mazut M-1 price went up by Mden 0.491 as a result of the ERC’s ruling; a kilogramme will now cost Mden 46.295.