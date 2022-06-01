The prices of cooking oil, flour, sugar, bread and eggs went up on Tuesday after the anti-crisis measures introduced in March expired.

Cooking oil that used to be sold at a price of 135 denars, can now be found for a price of 156 to 163 denars, and the new price of flour type 400 now ranges from 54 to 60 denars. Sugar is sold at a price of 55 to 60 denars, and a package of 10 eggs at a price of 90 to 110 denars. Bread and rice are also more expensive.

Fuel prices have also increased since Monday. The price of Eurosuper BS-95 and diesel has increased by nine denars, and the price of Eurosuper BS-98 by 9.5 denars per liter. The price of extra light household oil increased by 8.5 denars per liter. A liter of Eurosuper BS-95 costs 104 denars, Eurosuper BS-98 is sold at a price of 106.5 denars. The new price of diesel is 95 denars, and the price of Extra light household oil stands at 93 denars.

The increase in food prices came after the anti-crisis measures, with which the VAT on basic foodstuffs was reduced from 5 to zero percent, and on energy from 18 to 10 percent, expired. The restriction of margins for basic food stuffs has also been lifted. Anti-crisis measures were introduced in March to mitigate the effects of the energy crisis and protect the standard of living of citizens.