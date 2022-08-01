As of today, the price of heating increases by 14.18%, but the main dilemma remains whether there will be enough gas to produce heating energy.

The Energy Regulatory Commission made the calculation with an estimate that 70% of the needs will be met by TE-TO, which is a gas plant. However, there are no guarantees that there will be an uninterrupted import of energy.

University professor Konstantin Dimitrov believes that only under ideal conditions can the TE-TO be expected to deliver the planned quantity. According to him, the main problem is that there is still no information whether Bulgaria will approve the connection of the alternative gas pipelines from Greece.