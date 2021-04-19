Meat industry representatives are warning that prices of pork can go up between 20 and 40 percent unless the Government approves the requested import of 6,400 tons of frozen pork.

Goce Trajcev, head of the Meat Industry Association, warns that domestic production is not enough to cover demand and that similar quantities were allowed for import duty free each year.

We will sustain the prices at the current level until the Easter holiday, but after that we can expect a large spike in prices, Trajcev said.

He noted that the imports come from EU member states, and that trade with the EU should be duty free.